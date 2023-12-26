During the 25th over of IND vs SA 1st Test Match, Shreyas Iyer flicked the ball effortlessly for a six on the leg side of the ground. The shot demonstrated the pure class of the batsman. Shreyas seemed nervous at the start of his innings. But then came up with a stable 50-plus runs partnership with Virat Kohli. They both carried the Indian innings a little bit further. Chance Missed! Tony de Zorzi Drops Virat Kohli's Catch Off Nandre Burger on Day 1 of IND vs SA 1st Test 2023, Video Goes Viral.

An effortless lift goes all the way for 6️⃣!#ShreyasIyer shows his class after a nervous start. How many can he make in this innings? Tune in to #SAvIND 1st Test LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/lyiKGjq9AA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 26, 2023

