Delhi Capitals have managed to restrict Gujarat Giants at a low total in their WPL 2023 match at DR DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Having opted to bat first, Gujarat were reduced to 33-6. Kim Garth's 32*(37) valuable innings then helped them to post a respective total of 105-9 on board. South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp took a five-wicket haul for Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Shikha Pandey picked up three wickets.

Gujarat Giants - 105/9

Innings break! An excellent bowling performance from @DelhiCapitals restricts Gujarat Giants to 105/9 in the first innings 👍👍 Gujarat Giants will be aiming for early wickets to make this a tough chase for #DC! Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/ea9cEEkMGR#TATAWPL | #GGvDC pic.twitter.com/CDbY4fqX52 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 11, 2023

