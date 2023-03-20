Gujarat Giants will face UP Warriorz in the next match of Women's Premier League 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Having won the toss, Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana has decided to bat first. Gujarat have made one change as Sabbhineni Meghana has been replaced by Monica Patel. UP meanwhile are unchanged.

Gujarat Giants Opt To Bat First

Gujarat Giants Playing XI - Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma(w), Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari.

UP Warriorz Playing XI - Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)