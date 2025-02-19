Glenn Phillips almost hit umpire Richard Kettleborough while he was practicing a shot during the PAK vs NZ match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, February 19. This happened in the 46th over after the fifth delivery bowled by Naseem Shah was hit for a single by Glenn Phillips. The right-hander, who probably wanted to make a better connection and also score more than one run from that ball, was seen practicing the shot but he did not notice he was too close to the umpire. Richard Kettleborough went out of the way and the two shared a laugh. The video of this has gone viral. 'Scared' Devon Conway Ducks During Pakistan Air Force's Air Show in Karachi Before PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Glenn Phillips Almost Hits Umpire, Watch:

Glenn Phillips to umpire 😂 pic.twitter.com/yqSKX0ZYMf — CricKnight Riders✍️ (@crickkrriders) February 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)