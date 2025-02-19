Devon Conway was seen seemingly ducking during an air show by the Pakistan Air Force at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. A stunning air show by the Pakistan Air Force stole the limelight before the PAK vs NZ match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 got underway and a viral video showed the New Zealand opener ducking during the air show, maybe as a result of the loud noise with Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman seeing a humourous side to the moment. Fans were also seen holding their ears during the air show, indicating loud noise. Fans on social media reacted to the moment, stating that Devon Conway was scared. Pakistan Air Force's 'Sherdil' Squadron Presents Special Air Show at the Start of PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Karachi (See Pics and Video).

Devon Conway Ducks During Pakistan Air Force's Air Show Before PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)

'Conway Scared'

Conway bhai got scaredhttps://t.co/Ie2PM7u0vv — INSAAN (@AB9398912970489) February 19, 2025

