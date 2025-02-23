Grace Harris claimed a hat-trick, helping UP Warriorz beat Delhi Capitals by 33 runs. The Australian all-rounder, who had figures of 1/15 in two overs, was entrusted to bowl the last over of the match when Delhi Capitals needed 34 runs to win off six deliveries. She dismissed Niki Prasad with the first ball of the over, bringing her 18-run cameo to an end with Chinelle Henry taking the catch in the deep. The next ball, she dismissed Arundhati Reddy with Shweta Sehrawat taking a low catch. The hat-trick ball was faced by Minnu Mani who hit the ball straight back to Grace Harris who took the return catch on her second attempt. You can watch Grace Harris' Hat-Trick here. UP Warriorz Defeat Delhi Capitals By 33 Runs in WPL 2025; Chinelle Henry's Joint-Fastest Half-Century, Grace Harris' Hat-Trick Helps Deepti Sharma and Co Register First Victory Of Season.

