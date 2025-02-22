UP Warriorz register their first victory of the WPL 2025 season as they defeat Delhi Capitals by 33 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. DC-W won the toss and opted to bowl first. UPW-W didn't have a great start on a difficult pitch and were struggling following a collapse at one point. Chinelle Henry launched an counter-attack on the DC-W and scored joint-fastest fifty of WPL history to take UPW-W to a competitive 177. Chasing it, DC-W could never get going. First Kranti Goud and then Grace Harris took four-wicket hauls each to restrict DC-W ahead of the finishing line. Harris also ended up with a hat-trick at the end. Grace Harris Takes Hat-Trick! Australia Star Dismisses Niki Prasad, Arundhati Reddy and Minnu Mani off Consecutive Deliveries To Achieve Feat During UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Match.

