The ground staff at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) had to use a latter to retrieve the ball after Rishabh Pant had struck a six off Beau Webster's bowling on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on January 3. This happened in the 46th over of India's innings when Pant danced down the track to send the ball flying for a six over the sightscreen. In a video which has gone viral, a staff member of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was seen using a ladder to recover the ball from the sightscreen. Rishabh Pant Suffers Bruise On His Bicep After Being Hit by Mitchell Starc's Fiery Delivery During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Ground Staff Use Ladder to Retrieve Ball After Rishabh Pant's Six

A six so big the ground staff needed a ladder to retrieve it!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oLUSw196l3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

