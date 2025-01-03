India national cricket team star batter Rishabh Pant suffered a blow on his hand after being hit by Australian veteran speedster Mitchell Starc's vicious delivery on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The incident happened during the third ball of the 35th over. Starc bowled a length ball on off stump that jumped off as Pant tried to defend it. The ball hit near the biceps, and Pant was seen in some pain. The physio ran out and provided some ice pack treatment. The portion was turned black where the ball thudded him. Virat Kohli Funny Memes Go Viral After Star India Batsman Falls to a Delivery Outside Off-Stump Once Again During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025.

Rishabh Pant Takes Body Blows

Rishabh Pant took a number of heavy hits to the body.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/TdyJ1qhm9C — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

