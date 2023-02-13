Another Aussie all-rounder joins the list of sold cricketers as Annabel Sutherland gets sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 70 lakh. Annabel impressed in Australia's recent visit to India and will add to Gujarat franchise's depth in both batting and bowling departments.

Annabel Sutherland Sold to GG For INR 70 Lakh

Sutherland is SOLD to @GujaratGiants for INR 70 Lakh 👏👏 #WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

