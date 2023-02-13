West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has joined Gujarat Giants. GG spent an amount of 60 lakh to secure her. 31-year-old Dottin has experience of playing franchise cricket throughout the world and she will be a huge addition to the Gujarat squad.

Deandra Dottin Sold to GG For INR 60 Lakh

Deandra Dottin will play for @GujaratGiants She is SOLD for INR 60 Lakh 👏#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

