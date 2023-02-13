Gujarat Giants have bought Indian all-rounder Harleen Deol at the Women's Premier League 2023 auction. GG spent an amount of INR 40 lakh to secure the 24-year-old. Harleen is a regular member of the Indian team and she will add quality to the Gujarat squad.

Harleen Deol Sold to GG For INR 40 Lakh

India all-rounder Harleen Deol with a base price of INR 40 Lakh is next The opening bid is with the Gujarat Giants 😃 That will be the winning bid of INR 40 Lakh - congratulations @GujaratGiants #WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

