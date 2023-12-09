Veteran all-rounder with International experience, Veda Krishnamurthy joins the list of sold cricketers as Veda Krishnamurthy gets sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 30 lakh. She went through a couple of personal tragedies recently and to add to her challenges, she wasn't picked by any team in the inaugural edition of the WPL. Now she returns to the picture as she is picked by GG at her base price. Kashvee Gautam Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Gujarat Giants’ Rs 2 Crore Signing in WPL 2024 Auction.

Veda Krishnamurthy Sold to GG-W For INR 30 Lakh

Veda Krishnamurthy is next up in the accelerated auction. She is SOLD to Gujarat Giants for INR 30 Lakh 👌👌#TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023

