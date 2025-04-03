Veteran cricketer Virat Kohli has landed in Mumbai ahead of the much-awaited clash between five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In the viral video, Kohli received a warm welcome from fans at the airport before he got inside his car. In three matches, Virat Kohli has amassed 97 runs at a good average of 48.50. The Bengaluru opener has smashed one half-century in the IPL 2025 till now. Kane Williamson Reflects on Virat Kohli’s Dismissal in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Match, Says ‘Sometimes That’s Just How Game Goes.’

Virat Kohli Arrives in Mumbai

Virat Kohli has reached Mumbai 📸🖤 pic.twitter.com/pFYoohhiop — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 3, 2025

