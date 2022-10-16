Gujarat is all set to take on Saurashtra in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash on October, 16. The match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore and is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will be providing live telecast of the match. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live stream of the same. Fans can also follow the live updates of this match from BCCI’s Official Website and BCCI Domestic Twitter Handle.

Gujarat vs Saurashtra Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Hi! You can watch Gujarat vs Saurashtra in #SyedMushtaqAliT20 tomorrow at 10:50 AM, LIVE on Star Sports Select 2/2 HD. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 15, 2022

