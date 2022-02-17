It's February 17, and we have AB de Villiers' celebrating his 38th birthday. The netizens took to social media and wished Mr 360 on his birthday. Royal Challengers Bangalore was the first one to wish the South African batsman.
The Man. The Myth. The Legend. 🙌🏻
Here’s wishing Mr. 3️⃣6️⃣0️⃣, @ABdeVilliers17, a very very Happy Birthday. 🥳#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayAB pic.twitter.com/Xqj6Nt3BPh
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 17, 2022
Another one
No more words to describe ur legacy in world cricket 🔥🔥 missing in red and gold❤️
A very happy birthday legend @ABdeVilliers17 😎😎#HappyBirthdayAbDeVilliers #HappyBirthdayABD #Mr360 pic.twitter.com/1rzdsDP4mN
— Pratyush Bhardwaj (@ashu__09) February 16, 2022
Mere Ram Lakhan
AB and Me are like Ram And Lakhan ❤️
Happy Birthday Legend 🔥#Mr360#HappyBirthdayABD#AbDevilliers pic.twitter.com/gPm8sJ57Hp
— Yogi Says (@imyogi_26) February 17, 2022
Birthday Greeting
Birthday greetings to class of cricket #Mr360
Happy Birthday Legend !!#HappyBirthdayABD @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/R5Fgj6HB9P
— Celebrity Media (@BollywoodCele12) February 17, 2022
GOAT
Doesn’t matter what's the situation,it always results in positive when this GOAT arrives.💥🐐
Happy Birthday GOAT @ABdeVilliers17 ❤️#HappyBirthdayABD#Mr360 #AbDevilliers pic.twitter.com/9JRMmCWMxX
— M K C ⱽⁱᵏʳᵃⁿᵗᴿᵒⁿᵃ (@Mahesh_BN_) February 17, 2022
