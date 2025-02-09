Regarded as one of the best pacers to ever play Cricket, Glenn McGrath turned 55 on February 9, which promoted fans across the world to wish the Australian legend on social media platform X on his special day. The ICC Hall of Fame inductee is a three-time Cricket World Cup winner, claiming the titles in 1999, 2003, and 2007 editions. McGrath finished his career with 949 international wickets, which is the second-most for any pacer, and fifth on the all-time list. Here are some of the wishes that fans posted on social media to celebrate the champion's birthday. Sachin Tendulkar's 'Shoulder-Before-Wicket' Dismissal: Glenn McGrath and Master Blaster Engage in Argument in Latest This Promotional Video .

Greatest of All Time

Happy Birthday Glenn McGrath. One of the greatest bowlers of all time . pic.twitter.com/K9NBHq9nps — Sagnik Majumder (@SagnikSimply_37) February 9, 2025

Fans Remind Glenn McGrath's Incredible Numbers

• A wicket on his final ball in Tests, ODIs, T20i career! • Most intl. Wickets by a pace bowler (949) • Most wickets in WC (71) • WON WC 3 Times • Wisden cricketer of the year 1998 • Inducted in ICC Cricket's Hall of Fame in 2013 Happy birthday to the OG 🐐 Glenn McGrath. pic.twitter.com/FVBiva9UfV — N (@Vk_is_goat) February 9, 2025

Australia's Most Decorated Pacer

- 949 international wickets - Australia's most decorated fast bowler Happy birthday, Glenn McGrath!🎂 pic.twitter.com/KJDQG5eoSa — 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 🦘🇦🇺 (@AdvocateMessi) February 9, 2025

Glenn McGrath >>> G.O.A.T

Happy Birthday Glenn McGrath Best Bowling avg in International Cricket ( minimum 500 wickets ) 21.76 - Glenn McGrath 22.04 - Allan Donald 22.10 - Richard Hadlee 22.11 - C Ambrose 22.71 - M Marshall 22.86 - Muralitharan 23.37 - Dale Steyn 23.57 - Wasim Akram#GlennMcGrath pic.twitter.com/ltYggjsEXd — AT10 (@Loyalsachfan10) February 9, 2025

Glenn McGrath Bowls 'Ball Of ICC Cricket World Cup 1999'

Happy 55th Birthday Glenn McGrath! 🎂 - 9️⃣4️⃣9️⃣ International wickets - Most wickets taken caught by a WK (241) - 37 Four-fers, 36 Fifers - 3️⃣-time WC 🏆 - Most wickets in CWC history (71) Ball of the World Cup 99 in this Spell 5 for 14 vs Westindies 👇 pic.twitter.com/qux4K7r1VZ — Zohaib (Cricket King)🇵🇰🏏 (@Zohaib1981) February 9, 2025

Elite Everywhere!

Glenn McGrath = BEAST

Happy Birthday Greatest Glenn McGrath ❤️ Test or ODI, He Was Beast, No One Can bowl line & length bowling like him. pic.twitter.com/eCWAMWiDNh — Sagar Mhatre (@MhatreGang) February 9, 2025

