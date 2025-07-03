Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh celebrated his 45th birthday on July 3. Regarded as one of the finest off-spinners in India, Harbhajan featured in 367 international games for India, picking up 711 wickets. Singh was the first Indian spinner to claim a Test hat-trick. The legendary cricketer won two ICC white-ball titles for Team India – the 2007 T20 and the 2011 ODI. Singh is also known as 'Turbanator'. After retirement, the 45-year-old Singh has turned into a commentator and content creator, having launched a YouTube channel. On his 45th birthday, here are some of the wishes fans posted on social media handles for the greatest off-spinner. Former Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Urges Citizens To Stay Safe Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India (See Post).

Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh!

Happy birthday to one of India's finest spinners - Harbhajan Singh. Most International wickets for India in a Calendar Year 102 - Harbhajan Singh, 51 Inns (2002) 100 - Kapil Dev, 43 Inns (1983) 97 - Ravi Ashwin, 42 Inns (2016) 90 - Anil Kumble, 47 Inns (1996) 89 - Zaheer Khan,… pic.twitter.com/l0F3OXYMfX — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 3, 2025

Birthday Wish for Harbhajan Singh

Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh. Around October 1999, Harbhajan had played 8 tests and was averaging around 38, claiming 21 wickets. Gets a recall against the most dominant team, Australia in 2001, and scripts history. Claims 32 wickets in the next 3 matches. India claimed 49… pic.twitter.com/PC0dnizhn2 — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) July 3, 2025

Happy Birthday, 'Turbanator'

From being a champion match-winner for #TeamIndia to a total live-wire in the commentary box, @harbhajan_singh, you continue to inspire & entertain us 💙🎙 Wishing you a happy birthday! ✨ pic.twitter.com/nDUgAM6Qys — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 2, 2025

Happy Birthday, Legendary Player

- 417 Test Wickets - 269 ODIs wickets - 150 IPL wickets - ODI World Cup Winner 2011 - IPL Winner - Hattrick in Test Cricket - Hundred in Test Cricket HARBHAJAN SINGH - Wishing happy birthday, to One of the finest Spinners of Team India's.!! pic.twitter.com/kauN7LFhTX — MANU. (@IMManu_18) July 3, 2025

Birthday Wish by Fan for Harbhajan Singh

Happy birthday, Harbhajan Singh. Won't forget your contribution for Mumbai Indians and Team India. pic.twitter.com/rB9xSKzVjj — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)