Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh celebrated his 45th birthday on July 3. Regarded as one of the finest off-spinners in India, Harbhajan featured in 367 international games for India, picking up 711 wickets. Singh was the first Indian spinner to claim a Test hat-trick. The legendary cricketer won two ICC white-ball titles for Team India – the 2007 T20 and the 2011 ODI. Singh is also known as 'Turbanator'. After retirement, the 45-year-old Singh has turned into a commentator and content creator, having launched a YouTube channel. On his 45th birthday, here are some of the wishes fans posted on social media handles for the greatest off-spinner. Former Cricketer Harbhajan Singh Urges Citizens To Stay Safe Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India (See Post).

