Harmanpreet Kaur turns 35, today - on March 8. Fans took the opportunity to wish the Indian skipper a happy birthday on her big day. BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) also shared a post on X (Formerly known as Twitter) wishing the iconic star a happy Birthday. In the post, BCCI Mentioned her achievements. The post reads, ‘Highest score by a #TeamIndia batter in an innings in Women's ODI World Cup. Here's wishing India captain Harmanpreet Kaur a very happy birthday’ Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 171 runs against Australia in the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup. ‘Shine Brighter Than Ever Today…’, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Other WPL Players Exchange Wishes on Occasion of International Women’s Day 2024.

BCCI Wishes Harmanpreet Kaur Happy Birthday

2️⃣9️⃣6️⃣ international games 👍 6️⃣7️⃣4️⃣5️⃣ international runs 👌 Highest score by a #TeamIndia batter in an innings in Women's ODI World Cup 🔝 Here's wishing India captain Harmanpreet Kaur a very happy birthday 🎂 👏@ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/TZFCG2OUhn — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 8, 2024

