Harmanpreet Kaur, the Mumbai Indians and India national cricket team captain has been one the most followed female cricketers. She has achieved many accomplishments, including leading India to the 2020 T20 World Cup final and winning the 2023 Women's Premier League. The star from Punjab led India to the 2020 T20 World Cup final, won the 2023 Women's Premier League title, won the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup in 2012, 2016, and 2022. Born on March 8, 1989, Harmanpreet Kaur turns 36 today. Fans wish her on her big day. Mumbai Indians Beat UP Warriorz By 6 Wickets in WPL 2025: Amelia Kerr's Five-Wicket Haul, Hayley Matthews' Half-Century Power MI-W to Clinical Victory Over UPW-W.

Fan Wishing Happy Birthday to Powerhouse of Indian Cricket

Inspirational Captain

Game Changer

Queen Harmanpreet Kaur

Remembering Raw Power of Harmanpreet Kaur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)