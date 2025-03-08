Harmanpreet Kaur, the Mumbai Indians and India national cricket team captain has been one the most followed female cricketers. She has achieved many accomplishments, including leading India to the 2020 T20 World Cup final and winning the 2023 Women's Premier League. The star from Punjab led India to the 2020 T20 World Cup final, won the 2023 Women's Premier League title, won the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup in 2012, 2016, and 2022. Born on March 8, 1989, Harmanpreet Kaur turns 36 today. Fans wish her on her big day. Mumbai Indians Beat UP Warriorz By 6 Wickets in WPL 2025: Amelia Kerr's Five-Wicket Haul, Hayley Matthews' Half-Century Power MI-W to Clinical Victory Over UPW-W.

Fan Wishing Happy Birthday to Powerhouse of Indian Cricket

Happy birthday to Harmanpreet Kaur, @ImHarmanpreet a powerhouse of Indian cricket! Her fearless game and leadership continue to inspire countless young athletes. Wishing her many more milestones and victories ahead. #HarmanpreetKaur #HappyBirthday — Sunil Bajaj (@SunilBajajG) March 8, 2025

Inspirational Captain

A huge Birthday wishing to our Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, your strength, leadership, and determination inspire millions of this generation. 🎉 🎊🎂 May this year bring more victories, happiness, and unforgettable moments! Keep ruling the on & off the field! 🙌#HarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/F20N7RJYWm — Kishan Kishor (@itskishankishor) March 8, 2025

Game Changer

Through highs and lows, she’s led with passion, power, and perseverance, inspiring millions to dream big. Here’s to the captain who changed the game. Happy Birthday, Harmanpreet Kaur! — The Better India (@thebetterindia) March 8, 2025

Queen Harmanpreet Kaur

Remembering Raw Power of Harmanpreet Kaur

Remembering the raw power of your early innings, and celebrating the seasoned captain you are today. Happy Birthday, Harmanpreet Kaur! May your year be filled with boundaries and victories. #HarmanpreetKaur #IndianCricket #GirlPower #HarmanpreetKaur #Harmanpreet pic.twitter.com/5wNpqWmEDE — Winexch (@winexch) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)