Mithali Raj, former Indian women's team captain turned 41 today. Raj has been a stellar figure for women's cricket and had an international career which spanned 23 years. The right-hander represented India in 333 international matches and scored 10,868 runs. She also holds the record of being the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs 7,805 runs. On this special occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a birthday wish for her. Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque Earn Maiden Call-Up in India Women’s Squads for England T20Is, Tests.

BCCI Wishes Mithali Raj On Her Birthday

333 international matches 10,868 international runs 🙌 Most appearances in Women's ODIs 👌 Leading run-getter in Women's ODIs 👏 Here's wishing @M_Raj03 - Former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/QpBrMzVKWi — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 3, 2023

