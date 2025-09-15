A batter who changed the face of batting, former New Zealand national cricket team opener Nathan Astle, celebrates his birthday today (September 15). Born September 15, 1971, Astle is regarded as one of the best Kiwi batters of all time, scoring 11,866 international runs, with 27 hundreds and 65 half-centuries across formats, which include being a part of the ICC KnockOuts 2000 winning New Zealand side. Astle's explosiveness was on full display when the Astle slammed the fastest double-ton in Tests during NZ vs ENG 1stTest 2003 at Christchurch, taking just 153 deliveries. Fans fondly remember Astle for his style of batting and took to social media to wish the New Zealand batter happy birthday on his special occasion. Kane Williamson, Devon Conway and Other New Zealand Cricketers Take Casual Contracts, Commit for ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

