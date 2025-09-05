Former India national cricket team star left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha is celebrating his 39th birthday today in 2025, being born on September 5, 1986. Pragyan Ojha has represented the Men in Blue in all three formats, playing 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and six T20Is. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has wished Ojha on his 25th birthday. For Team India, Pragyan Ojha had 113 wickets in Test cricket, 21 in ODIs and 10 in T20Is. The former spinner had made his Indian cricket team debut on June 28, 2008, against Bangladesh in Karachi in ODIs. He played his last international cricket match for his country in November 2013, at Wankhede, Mumbai, against the West Indies. Pragyan Ojha Joins Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament 'The Legenz T10' As League Commissioner.

BCCI Wishes Pragyan Ojha

Here's wishing former #TeamIndia spinner Pragyan Ojha a very happy birthday! 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/Az07ZVoy6e — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2025

