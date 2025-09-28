A modern-day maverick, India women national cricket team player Richa Ghosh celebrates her birthday today (September 28). Born September 28, 2003, the wicketkeeper-batter has carved a name for herself as India's most explosive cricketer in recent times, with her aggressive approach in the lower middle-order. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and wished the Team India wicketkeeper-batter a happy birthday. In her five-year career with Team India, Ghosh has amassed 2128 international runs across formats, which include 10 half-centuries, and appearances in Women's ODI and T20I World Cups. Ghosh will be crucial for the Indian women's national cricket team in the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025.Fans can check out BCCI's wish for Ghosh below. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur Power India to Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match

BCCI Wishes Richa Ghosh Happy Birthday

