Rinku Singh, one of the rising stars on the India National Cricket Team and KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders), is celebrating his 28th birthday today. And on this special day, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) shared a wish for him on social media. Born on October 12, 1997, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rinku Singh made a name for himself in the IPL, especially in the 2023 season when he smashed five sixes in the last over of a match to help KKR clinch an improbable win against the Gujarat Titans. Rinku Singh made his international debut in 2023 and so far, has featured in two ODIs and 34 T20I,s where he scored 55 and 550 runs, respectively. Rinku Singh, who won IPL 2024 with KKR, was also part of the India National Cricket Team that lifted the Asia Cup 2025 trophy last month. He hit the winning runs in India's victory. Rinku Singh Receives 5 Crore INR Extortion Threat, Message Sender Claims ‘D-Company’ Link: Report.

BCCI's Birthday Wish for Rinku Singh

2025 Asia Cup winner 🏆 Here's wishing the talented #TeamIndia batter Rinku Singh a very happy birthday 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/yBSdoEHrGf — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)