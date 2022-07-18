One of the best players of her generation, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana celebrates her 26th birthday today (July 18, 2022). She has played 74 ODIs and 87 T20Is for the national team. And on her special day, fans extended wishes to the Indian batter.

🎂🥳 BEST WISHES, SMRITI! Here's wishing the third Indian woman to complete 5⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ runs in international cricket, all the best on her 2⃣6⃣th birthday! 📸 Getty • #SmritiMandhana #HappyBirthday #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/qWdgBbxnPe — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 18, 2022

Happy Birthday! @mandhana_smriti One of the finest Women Indian Openers, she makes batting look pleasing to the eye with her swashbuckling strokes. Happy Birthday to Cricket Fans' beloved Smriti Mandhana! Wishing her all the success.#SmritiMandhana #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/I53pC2Pxpj — Nishant Kumar Singh (@nishant141singh) July 18, 2022

