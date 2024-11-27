The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official social media and wished Suresh Raina, the ex-Indian cricket player on his 38th birthday. Suresh Raina was born on November 27, 1986. Suresh Raina was an important asset to the India National Cricket Team in the past. Raina contributed in winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Suresh Raina played a total of 322 international matches for Team India and scored 7988 runs. Happy Birthday Suresh Raina! Fans Wish Former Team India Cricketer As He Turns 38.

BCCI's wishes for Suresh Raina

322 intl. matches

7988 intl. runs 👏

2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆



Here's wishing Suresh Raina a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏 #TeamIndia | @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/H1pM0YA11E— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2024

