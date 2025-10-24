A crucial reason behind India's Test dominance at home under Virat Kohli, former Team India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha celebrates his birthday today (October 24). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wishes the ex-India national cricket team player a happy birthday on his special occasion via a social media post. Saha took on the mantle from MS Dhoni and featured in 40 Tests, scoring 1353 runs, which include three hundred and six half-centuries, all while being safe and sturdy behind the stumps. The wicketkeeper also played in nine ODIs before taking international retirement in 2021. Check out BCCI's wish for wicketkeeper-batter below. BCCI Invites Quotations for 'Official Partner Rights' of Women's Premier League.
BCCI Extends Wishes To Wriddhiman Saha
Here's wishing former #TeamIndia wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha a very happy birthday 🎂🥳@Wriddhipops pic.twitter.com/pPksFYcVlE
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)