A crucial reason behind India's Test dominance at home under Virat Kohli, former Team India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha celebrates his birthday today (October 24). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wishes the ex-India national cricket team player a happy birthday on his special occasion via a social media post. Saha took on the mantle from MS Dhoni and featured in 40 Tests, scoring 1353 runs, which include three hundred and six half-centuries, all while being safe and sturdy behind the stumps. The wicketkeeper also played in nine ODIs before taking international retirement in 2021. Check out BCCI's wish for wicketkeeper-batter below. BCCI Invites Quotations for 'Official Partner Rights' of Women's Premier League.

BCCI Extends Wishes To Wriddhiman Saha

