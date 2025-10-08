Zaheer Khan, one of the most prolific fast bowlers to have played for the India National Cricket Team, has turned 47 today. And as he celebrates his 47th birthday, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took to social media to share wishes for the former cricketer. Born on October 8 in Shrirampur, Maharashtra, Zaheer Khan made his international debut in an ODI in 2000 and went on to play 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is, where he picked up 311, 282 and 17 wickets, respectively. Zaheer Khan, who is a 2011 World Cup winner, was the joint highest wicket-taker in India's successful campaign at the event. The left-arm pacer also played for three teams in the IPL--Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals (formerly, Delhi Daredevils), picking up 117 wickets in 100 matches. When is Zaheer Khan's Birthday? Sachin Tendulkar's Old X Post Claims Former Indian Pacer's Actual Birthdate is October 8.

BCCI Wishes Zaheer Khan on His 47th Birthday

3️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ international matches 👍 6️⃣1️⃣0️⃣ international wickets 👏 Winner of 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ ICC ODI World Cup 🏆 Here's wishing the legendary #TeamIndia pacer Zaheer Khan a very happy birthday! 🎂🙌 @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/6gD0GR7i1g — BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2025

