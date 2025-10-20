India is celebrating Diwali 2025 on October 20, 2025. India national cricket team is currently away in Australia and they are playing the three-match ODI series against the hosts. The ODI team consists of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have not played cricket in the recent past and has retired from the other two formats. Amid this, Virat Kohli shared a story on Instagram where he wished fans and their family a very Happy Diwali 2025. Happy Diwali 2025 Wishes: Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan and Other Members of Sports Fraternity Extend Deepavali Greetings to Fans.

Virat Kohli Extends Deepavali Greetings to Fans

Virat Kohli can be inactive on Insta for ages but can never miss on our festivals. Happy Diwali to y’all 🪔❤️ pic.twitter.com/GkQc8rSKhi — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) October 20, 2025

