Hardik Pandya was absolutely elated after Romario Shepherd's fireworks with the bat helped Mumbai Indians post 234/5 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 on Sunday, April 7. The West Indies entertained the Wankhede crowd with a magnificent display of power-hitting as he scored 32 runs off the last over of the first innings bowled by Anrich Nortje, which helped Mumbai post such a big total. As he returned to the dressing room after that performance (39* off 10 balls), Pandya hugged and congratulated him for that knock. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.4,6,6,6,4,6! Romario Shepherd Smashes Anrich Nortje for 32 Runs in One Over, Guides Mumbai Indians to 234/5 Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Hugs Romario Shepherd

