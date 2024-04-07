The IPL 2024 play-off race has started to intensify with every passing game. The competition has already seen some breath-taking action and exciting cricket. In the next match, Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals at their home in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI are searching for their first victory in IPL 2024. They have lost all three of their first three matches played and the last two defeats has been a hammer-blow to them coming with a massive margin. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are not in a better condition as they have also lost three games but they have won against CSK after playing an extra game. With the play-off race getting further intense, the target for both these sides is to secure important two points and then look to build on the momentum. Sunrisers Hyderabad All-Rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out of IPL 2024 Due to Injury.

Mumbai Indians have different problems in their side starting with the captaincy change from Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. It has seemed the team is yet to settle under the new captain and they are not able to perform at their full potential. In the match against SRH, the bowling didn't turn up. While in the match against RR, the batting faultered. Eyeing to get a collective effort from his players, Hardik Pandya will take field against Delhi Capitals. They will have a much-needed impetus in the squad with the joining of Suryakumar Yadav. List of Centuries in IPL 2024: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 17.

Delhi Capitals suffered a crushing loss to KKR in their last match at their home in Vizag. They were plundered for a total of 272 and then they wrapped up on 166, conceding a defeat by 106 run. Eyeing a turn around, DC have to confidently approach this game and try to get the best out of their Indian resources. They have been going through some injury problems as well, with Kuldeep Yadav out with a groin issue along with Mitchell Marsh and Mukesh Kumar having fitness issues. Jake Fraser-McGurk is likely to debut in this game and his inclusion can provide a much-needed freshness to the DC squad.