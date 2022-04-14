Hardik Pandya scored 87 runs off 52 deliveries as Gujarat Titans scored 192/4 against Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. The right-hander, who has been impressive this season, scored his second consecutive fifty, hit eight fours and four sixes. He was involved in a 53-run partnership with David Miller off just 25 balls to help Gujarat finish on a high. Abhinav Manohar also contributed with 43 runs off 28 deliveries.

193 from 120 in our first chase of the season. Let's go. 👊💗 pic.twitter.com/2mPR4lDy0e — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 14, 2022

