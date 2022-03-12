Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana registered the highest partnership (184) for India at a Women's World Cup encounter against West Indies. Bith the players scored centuries in the game and cricketer Harleen Deol shared a glimpse of the banter the two batters shared during their time on the field.

Itni lambi innings me @mandhana_smriti ne kitni baar kaha “arrey Harry di hasso na yaar.” Superb 💯 guys. It was a delight to watch..!!! @ImHarmanpreet 💪🏻💪🏻 #CWC22 #IndvsWI — Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) March 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)