Harmanpreet Kaur came out in support of Deepti Sharma after the latter pulled off a Mankad dismissal to help India beat England by 16 runs in the 3rd ODI 2022. Kaur, while responding to the presenter's question about the controversial dismissal, said, "Well, to be honest, I thought you will be asking about the first 9 wickets, as they were not easy to take."

Harmanpreet Kaur Gives Epic Response to Presenter:

