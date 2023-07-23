India Women's tour of Bangladesh witnessed some breathtaking action on the cricket field but it also fair share of controversies. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was not pleased with the during the final game of the three-match ODI series. The Indian skipper was seen lose her cool and hit the stumps after being declared out. Also, after the game, she disrespected Bangladesh Captain Nigar Sultana and the Bangladesh players. Due to the Indian skipper's indecent behaviour, she has been handed three demerit points. If she receives one more demerit point in the next 24 months, she will be banned for a Test or two limited-over games. Harmanpreet Kaur Accused of Disrespecting Bangladesh Captain, Video Shows Nigar Sultana and Teammates Leaving Team Photo Session After the Match

Indian Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Receives Three Demerit Points

Harmanpreet Kaur will be receiving 3 Demerit Points. - If she gets 1 more Demerit Point within 24 months, she'll be banned for 1 Test or 2 Limited Overs games. pic.twitter.com/qyHedM9O16 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)