The third and final ODI between India women and Bangladesh women saw India women captain Harmanpreet Kaur losing cool and hitting the stumps after being declared as out. Now the India women captain got accused of disrespecting the Bangladeshi captain and players in post-match presentation. In a viral video Harmanpreet Kaur reportedly abused the Bangladeshi captain Nigar Sultana and asked her team to leave the photo session after the third ODI match.

Harmanpreet Kaur Accused

Harmanpreet Kaur, abused 🇧🇩 captain during photo session. Saying, go call the umpire too, you can't without him. Bangladesh captain left with her team without a reply or taking a photo. Disgraceful from @ImHarmanpreet. pic.twitter.com/3fs1Ckwhfo — Sami Yasi (@SaminYP) July 22, 2023

