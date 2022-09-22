Harmanpreet Kaur scored a magnificent hundred as India women's team beat their England counterparts by 88 runs to register a historic series win on Wednesday, September 22. Batting first, the skipper led from the front with a stylish 143* off 111 balls and Renuka Singh starred with four wickets in the second innings to skittle out the hosts for 245 in 44.2 overs. This was India's first series win in England since 2007.

India Women's Team Register Historic Series Win:

