Harry Brook scored his maiden IPL fifty, achieving this feat during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at the Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14. The England batter has had a tough start to his IPL career but has played a fine knock here, getting to his half-century off 32 balls. He hit five fours and two sixes to get to this achievement.

Harry Brook Scores His Maiden IPL Fifty

Maiden IPL FIFTY for Harry Brook! 👏 👏 This has been an entertaining knock from @SunRisers right-handed batter 😎 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/odv5HZvk4p#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/x0Ld5W7Teq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)