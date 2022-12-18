The cricketing world is already awed by the talent displayed by Harry Brook for England in the international arena. They are already sure that he will take over the baton as the premier English batter from Joe Root in the future. The belief gets stronger as Brook surpasses the record of Alastair Cook of scoring most runs for England against Pakistan outside England. Harry Brook Scores Third Consecutive Test Hundred, Achieves Feat During PAK vs ENG 3rd Test 2022 Day 2

Harry Brook Smashes Record In His First Away Test Tour

Most runs for England Men vs Pakistan in a Test series outside of England: 452* - Harry Brook (🇵🇰 22/23) 450 - Alastair Cook (🇦🇪 15/16) 449 - David Gower (🇵🇰83/84) 406 - Dennis Amiss (🇵🇰72/73) — Matt Roller (@mroller98) December 18, 2022

