Actress Payal Ghosh has made a sensational claim about Irfan Pathan, claiming that she dated him for five years in the past. The actress had come into the limelight after she had issued a marriage proposal to Mohammad Shami during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and now, has said that she was once in a relationship with Pathan for five years. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ghosh penned a post where she wrote, "After we broke up … I fell ill .. I couldn’t work for years… but he was the only guy whom I loved… after that I never loved anybody." She also shared an old picture with Irfan Pathan. Payal Ghosh Makes Shocking Claims of Abuse, Says ‘Gautam Gambhir Gave Missed Calls, Anurag Kashyap Raped Me’.

See Post:

After we broke up … I fell ill .. I couldn’t work for years… but he was the only guy whom I loved… after that I never loved anybody 🥲 pic.twitter.com/vKRYWJl0Ti — Payal Ghoshॐ (@iampayalghosh) December 1, 2023

