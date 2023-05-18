Heinrich Klaasen finally converts the brilliant form he has enjoyed in this IPL as he scores a century in just balls against RCB at Rajib Gandhi International Stadium at Hyderabad. Showing his incredible ability against spin, Klaasen came in to bat at the score of 28/2 and continued to take on the spinners as he cruised to his century. He is the 4th SRH batter to score a century.

Heinrich Klaasen Scores His Maiden IPL Century

CENTURY for Heinrich Klaasen 👏💪🔥 He lights up the Hyderabad sky with a scintillating 💯 Take a bow, Klaasen!#TATAIPL #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/VVmRcPvaKd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2023

