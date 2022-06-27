Rajasthan Royals have shared a video of their coach Kumar Sangakkara playing beautiful cover drive shots at the nets for fun. The former Sri Lankan skipper, who is currently commentating in the ongoing England vs New Zealand third Test match at Headingley, can be seen playing in the nets at the request of former English skipper Nasser Hussain. Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter and shared the video of Sangakkara playing the cover drive shots, which reminds us of his old glorious days as a cricketer when he used to play like this. The caption of the video reads: "It is 2022 and Kumar Sangakkara is still acing the cover drive. 👌❤"

Watch the video:

"Put the speed up, put the swing up!" 😂 Kumar Sangakkara with a masterclass on how to face swing! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/j2RvcwXcrH — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 26, 2022

