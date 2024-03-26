It became a hot topic after commentator Murali Kartik went on to call Yash Dayal ‘Trash’ while commentating during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). A lot of people didn't like the comment made by Kartik. RCB took to social media and shared a social media post in context to the same topic as they posted an image of Yash Dayal and captioned it as, "He’s treasure. Period." RCB went on to win the match against PBKS by four wickets. 'Very Poor' Angry Fans React On Social Media After Commentator Murali Kartik Calls Yash Dayal 'Trash' During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match

