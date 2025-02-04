The wait is nearly over with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set to start from February 19. Eight top teams slotted in two different groups will play for the coveted trophy. While preparations from the matches have already begun, a funny promotional video showed Australian captain Pat Cummins practicing some ‘mean’ behaviour for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He tried some slang for opposition star batters like Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock and others. For Indian star batter Virat Kohli, he came up with 'Hey Kohli, I've Never Seen You Bat This Slowly' line. Watch the funny video below. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Rivalry is More Intense Than India vs Afghanistan, Says Gulbadin Naib Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pat Cummins Sledging Practice Ahead of 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

