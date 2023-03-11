Rilee Rossouw broke his own record as he struck the fastest hundred in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 during Multan Sultans' match against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday, March 10. The left-hander got to the three-figure mark off just 41 balls and went past his own record, which he had achieved off 43 balls in 2020. The South African's fiery knock helped Multan Sultans chase down a total of 243, which is the highest score ever chased in Pakistan Super League history. Highest Run-Chase in PSL History: Rilee Rossouw Scores 121 Off 51 Balls As Multan Sultans Chase Down Record 243 Against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi.

Rilee Rossouw Scores Fastest Hundred in PSL History

Fastest PSL hundred 41 balls - Rilee Rossouw in 2023 43 balls - Rilee Rossouw in 2020 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)