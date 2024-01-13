An incredible performance with the bat from MI Cape Town saw them cruise to 243/5 against Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 2024 clash. Batting first, Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen combined to wreck havoc in the JSK bowling lineup. Rassie scored a 50-ball 104 while Rickelton scored a 49-ball 90 to set the mammoth total. The duo put up an opening partnership of 200 runs. 243 is the second highest total in SA20 history after the tournament commenced last year in 2023. Sensational! Faf du Plessis Takes Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Dewald Brevis During JSK vs MICT SA20 2024 Match (Watch Video).

MI Cape Town Register Second-Highest Team Total

