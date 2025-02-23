As India take on Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan was spotted in the dressing room with a Tasbeeh. Tasbeeh is an Islamic practice of glorifying Allah by repeating specific phrases or names of Allah. It is a form of worship, remembrance, and devotion. Fans were surprised to see a Tasbeeh in the hands of Rizwan just before he went in to bat and shares memes on social media. Hardik Pandya's 'Bye Bye' Celebration Goes Viral After Dismissing Babar Azam in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

My Baba be like: Rizwan tasbeeh kisko deke aaya hai ab?😂 — N (@Noorejahann) February 23, 2025

Rizwan tasbeeh liye baitha hai मैच शुरू होते ही अल्ला बचा ले अल्ला बचा ले की माला जपना शुरू कर दिया ये डर हमे अच्छा लगा 🇮🇳#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/UYXOjAOkVD — Krishna Patel (@KrishnaPat24855) February 23, 2025

