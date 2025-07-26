In a historic achievement, all-rounder Ben Stokes became the first England captain to score a century and pick a five-wicket haul in the same Test match. The great cricketer achieved this milestone during the fourth Test match against the Indian cricket team at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ben Stokes also recorded his 14th century in the longest format and his first since 2023. The last time he scored a century was during the Lord's Test against Australia in the Ashes. Ben Stokes Scores His First Test Century After 2023, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford.

