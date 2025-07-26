England Test captain Ben Stokes smashed his 14th century in the longest format during the fourth Test against Team India at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 26. This was Ben Stokes' first Test century since 2023. The last time Stokes scored a century was during the Lord's Test against Australia in the Ashes 2023. Stokes made a fighting 155 runs. The great cricketer also became the first England captain to pick a five-wicket haul and score a century in the same Test match. Joe Root Jumps to Second Place in List of Most Fifty-Plus Scores and Half-Centuries in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

14th Test century for Ben Stokes

Test hundred number 1️⃣4️⃣ for Ben Stokes 🔥 Five wickets in the first innings and now a century in the second. Captain fantastic 👏 pic.twitter.com/s70tX5bCUe — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 26, 2025

